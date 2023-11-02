Ghost Of Tsushima Script Completed

After two years of development, Ghost of Tsushima director Chad Stahelski, best-known for the John Wick movies, has offered a promising new update on the film adaptation of Sucker Punch Productions’ flagship IP.

In a ScreenRant interview, he confirmed that the script by Takashi Doscher is now complete and that they are getting closer to moving forward with the project amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes. In his interview, he explained the difficulty of the current situation but remains hopeful they’ll have things moving forward soon.

The film is being produced by 87Eleven Entertainment and PlayStation Productions, with Sucker Punch Productions acting as executive producers on the project. There is currently no release window for the movie, and it is still unknown if the film will be in Japanese or English. By the sounds of it, we’re likely to hear more about production in the near future.

Ghost of Tsushima was first released on PS4 back in 2020 before being re-released on PS5 a year later.

“We have a script, we’re very close to getting our s–t together on that, as well. Development is always tricky, it’s studios, it’s strikes, and availabilities, and scouting. You have to will things into existence. I think the two things that I am closest and most interested in are Highlander and Ghost of Tsushima. Both amazing, amazing properties, the story of Ghost is, also, one of my favorite properties of all time.”

Are you excited for the Ghost of Tsushima movie? Do you think it’ll be one of the better video game adaptations or fall into the heap of disappointments like so many others?