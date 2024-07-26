New PS5 Beta Launches Tests New Features Including Adaptive Charging

Upcoming PS5 features are being tested in a new Beta launched yesterday July 25, with one particular feature for those with the 2023 PS5 Slim model.

Invited Beta testers in specific countries are now able to test out three main features in a new PS5 Firmware Beta rolled out by Sony. These three features involve 3D audio profiles, Remote Play for individual profiles, and Adaptive charging for the DualSense controller.

3D audio is a features that’s been around since the launch of the PlayStation 5 almost four years ago. In the new PS5 Beta however, this feature is being further enhanced with more customizable settings to better suit the user’s hearing preferences. These more customizable settings will be saved to each console user’s profiles in addition to still being able to select between existing presets. Keep in mind that 3D audio is best used with supported devices such as the Pulse Elite wireless headset and certain Dolby Atmos speakers.

The new Beta also tests Remote Play settings for each PS5 user on a single console. Rather than having all users on a PS5 console able to access the same console through Remote Play, limitations are now available to choose who has or does not have Remote Play access to a single PS5 (according to Push Square).

Last but not least, an upcoming feature exclusive to the PS5 Slim is Adaptive Charging for the DualSense controller. With the console set in Rest Mode and controller plugged in, Adaptive Charging will adjust charging time depending on how much charge the controller already has. This feature is also supported on the Edge model of the controller as well as with the PS VR2 controllers.

Final note: In case the new Beta is not available in your country, Sony via the PlayStation Blog says the new Beta will gradually be rolled out to more countries world wide throughout the remainder of the year.

What do you think of the new firmware Beta and the new tested features? Let us know below!

