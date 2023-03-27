Ghost Of Tsushima Film Seeks To “Exceed What The Game Has Done”

It sounds like the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima (read our review) film, spearheaded by director Chad Stahelski, is looking to do some big things. These big things include outdoing its source material in the visual department.

During press rounds for the debut of John Wick 4, which Stahelski also directed, he spoke with Discussing Film, where near the end of the interview, he was asked for an update on the film adaptation of Sucker Punch Productions‘ IP. From what it sounds like, the film is still in its research stage as he is currently looking into how he can push the color palette and make it more realistic and grounded.

Very little is actually known about the film other than some small details like how Stahelski wants the Ghost of Tsushima film to be all in Japanese, which Sony is apparently supportive of, and how Still writer, Takashi Doscher, has taken on the task of penning the script.

Full Ghost of Tsushima Film Comment

“That’s a good question. I love Ghost of Tsushima, it’s one of when my favorite properties. I’m lucky to be attached to a couple of really cool properties right now, from Rainbow Six to a few other things. Ghost of Tsushima is a really interesting story if you really dive into the tale of Jin Sakai and what the film is really about. And you tie him to these amazing visuals. You can already tell from the John Wick films that I love color and I love composition. To really try and not only live up to but exceed what the game has done with its visuals is completely fascinating to me. So that’s something we’re currently researching and working on. Like, how can you push the color palette? How can you bring that world to life in a very realistic and grounded way?”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

