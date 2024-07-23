Action RPG Wuthering Waves Heading To PS5

After a seemingly successful launch back in May to mobile devices and PC, action RPG Wuthering Waves is heading to PS5.

Announced on Twitter, the game is officially in development for the current-gen console. Developer Kuro Games stopped short of revealing a release date, only saying it will have more to share “in the future.”

After a post-apocalyptic disaster dubbed Lament, you control Rover, fighting lifeforms known as Tacet Discords on Solaris 3. Considering its genre, it has been compared to the likes of Genshin Impact, but it a more in-depth combat feel as well as more traversal options.

Wuthering Waves has also found great success on mobile devices, crossing $100 million for Kuro.

