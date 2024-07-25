Concord Will Not Have A Battle Pass

Unlike its contemporaries in the hero shooter genre, $40 Firewalk Studios debut game, Concord, is confirmed to be omitting the Battle Pass system. Instead, it strives to make the game a “rewarding and robust experience.”

On Twitter, the developer shared a laundry list of info following the lackluster betas of the 5v5 shooter. Among stuff like maps, progression rewards, solo PvP modes, and a training mode, it also dropped that the game won’t introduce a the much-maligned staple of the genre.

Beyond the Battle Pass news, fans also learned the game will include new weekly in-game cinematics and post-launch content, such as more Freengunners, maps, and modes, free of charge. These post-launch additions, though, have no direct timeline, but we are going to be getting a roadmap — hopefully — here soon.

Share this: Facebook

X

