Star Wars Outlaws Still Heading For August Release

Despite the unfavorable reaction from fans, Ubisoft has its heart set on releasing Star Wars Outlaws this August. The first 10 minutes of gameplay, shared by IGN, makes things look not good.

Last week, we saw 10 minutes of gameplay, which by and large, fans were pleased with. The game looked unpolished and what’s more, the game’s release is right around the corner. According to PC Gamer, the any potential route of delay is a no-go from Ubisoft, staunch in the belief fans will still love the game.

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot assures fans that the “level of quality” in terms of the game’s world is “really very high” and that he’s confident people will enjoy the game when it releases on August 30.

“As we’ve said also for Star Wars, the level of quality of the world and the experience is really very high. We are really leveraging our engine, and I think people will love it.”

