New PS5 Update Introduces URL Session Invites

The latest PS5 update, Version 24.05-09.60.00, not only improved performance and stability but also introduced the ability to invite your chums via a URL. You can also use voice commands to open up Game Help.

To invite players through a link, all you have to do is select “Share Link.” After that, a QR code will pop up, and you have to scan it with your phone and share the link. It should be noted the feature isn’t completely ironed out. It’s only available for open sessions that anyone can join and is being rolled out as we speak.

You can read the rest of the patch notes below.

You can invite other players to game sessions by sharing a URL to the session. To invite other players, open the game session action card and select Share Link. Then, scan the QR code with your mobile device to share the link. This feature is available only for open sessions that anyone can join. This feature will gradually be rolled out to all players by July 24.

Voice Command now supports the ability to open Game Help action cards by saying “Show Game Help”. Currently, Voice Command (Preview) is available only in English for players with accounts for PlayStation Network in the US and UK.

We’ve improved system software performance and stability.

We’ve updated the device software of some DualSense wireless controllers to improve stability.

We’ve improved the messages and usability on some screens.

