Alan Wake 2 Was Delayed To Avoid The Crowd

Alan Wake 2 was delayed recently to avoid the crowded October lineup, particularly Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man 2. We can’t really blame them for doing so when they’d be releasing right before the highly-anticipated single-player superhero game.

Writer-director Sam Lake spoke with IGN, explaining that he didn’t want Remedy Entertainment to go “neck to neck” with fellow developers. Luckily enough, October 27, a week after its initial release date, should give the game a bit more room to breathe without giant games hindering its growth.

Outside of Spider-Man 2, though, we also have big games at the starting line like Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Lords of the Fallen, and Sonic Superstars, as well as The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1, Alone in the Dark, and more later in the month.

Like this: Like Loading...