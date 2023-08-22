Content Warnings Included In Metal Gear Solid Collection

Konami is, surprisingly, keeping Hideo Kojima’s themes and touchy topics intact in The Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection. The collection, which includes the three mainline games and the NES/FC version, releases later this year.

As spotted by GamesRadar, the Konami team is keeping so much of the game intact that it’s decided to include content warnings in all three of its main games as some content may be seen as “outdated.” The team also goes out of its way to avoid even the muttering of Kojima’s name, likely due to the sour divorce and success he has seen since, referring to him only as “the creator.”

Usually, these types of warnings are on things depicting racist stereotypes or caricatures — think cartoons or movies that get a remaster decades down the line. Sure, Metal Gear Solid is an old franchise, but it’s hard to quite pinpoint what absurdly offensive material lies within.

Perhaps MGS 2’s Vamp might turn some heads, but considering that it confused even the internet, it’s hard to take that seriously. Well, there’s also Otacon’s whole stepfamily thing, but it’s not like the games were immune to jabs or the weird twist here and there that other games and movies would take, too. To label an entire game — or collection in this case — with that warning, though, is bizarre, as most people who’d look at playing it are probably already fans of MGS or already have some knowledge of how wacky the game can get.

Whatever the case is, it’s nice to see that Konami is only plastering the collection with warnings rather than scrapping content or reworking the story somehow.

Full Warning

“This game contains expressions and themes which may be considered outdated. However, these elements have been included without alteration to preserve the historical context in which the game was made and the creator’s original vision. Player discretion is advised.”

