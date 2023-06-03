Multiplayer’s Off The Table For Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Speculation loomed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 would include co-op somehow due to both Peter Parker and Miles Morales being playable characters. While a lot of games have been going the route of multiplayer as of late, it seems Insomniac Games’ upcoming entry to everyone’s favorite webslinger isn’t one of them.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Creative Director Bryan Intihar touched on how from “day one,” it was they wanted to make it a “single-player experience.” To be fair, it’s hard to say how they could really feasibly make co-op work in a huge open world with a map size twice the original’s.

Players will, however, be able to switch between Parker and Morales freely. We have no concrete release date, only a release window of Fall 2023.

Full Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Single-Player Comment

“From day one, we always said we wanted to make a single-player experience. There’s a lot of great co-op games out there, but we wanted to tell the experience of two spider heroes. You have to make some big decisions, whether it’s design decisions, tech decisions for something like co-op.”

