Assassin’s Creed Mirage Will Have Microtransactions

While Assassin’s Creed Mirage plans to bring us back to the series’ roots with more focus on stealth and a modest runtime, it seems Ubisoft can’t help itself. Microtransactions will still be promptly featured in the upcoming AC entry.

Shared xj0nathan, a Twitter user who has reliably leaked Mirage content in the past, alleges that the game will have microtransactions, backing it up with an image that has since been taken down — only solidifying its authenticity — but like a Pheonix, it floats around other parts of the net.

Ce sera ce genre de micro-transactions 😏 pic.twitter.com/Y5tfgSAFtB — j0nathan (@xj0nathan) August 7, 2023

Of course, this isn’t a surprise to eagle-eyed fans. Granted, some wanted to believe that the dev would chill out for one game, considering the promotion of returning to its roots. But, most are just kind of shrugging it off as they knew it was coming from the get-go.

We can’t say this is too shocking as microtransactions are just a fact of the AAA gaming industry, with Ubisoft leading the charge alongside EA and Epic Games. We can, however, see how this is disappointing as this did feel like it would be the most likely to keep itself away from the very reasons people have started feeling drained from the franchise — it’s just the same thing with a few new mechanics and a fresh coat of paint.