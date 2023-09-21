Spider-Man 2 Features Fall Damage, Don’t Worry, It’s Optional

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is poised to be the biggest release to the PS5 so far, and it appears it’s breaking new grounds with a new, seemingly optional feature — fall damage. All previous webslinger games omit this feature, as it can make things a touch frustrating while swinging about the vast city of New York.

As spotted by YouTuber Caboose, who had some time with the game, he scrolled through the options and saw a toggle for fall damage. This feature being optional is able to appeal to both sides. Some may find it weird if they take damage from falling too high up as a superhero while others may still see them as — mostly regular dudes — who can still get hurt from high up falls.

Whatever the case is here, it’s just another spoonfed bit of info we’ve gotten ahead of its October 20 release. In similar news, Insomniac Games is in full swing of its next game — Wolverine.

What do you think? Are you up for the challenge of toggling fall damage on? Let us know below!

