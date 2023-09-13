Sony Sound Guy Claims He Isn’t Sure The World “Is Ready” For Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is poised to be one of if not the biggest release to the PS5 so far. And as its date draws ever closer, more team members are here to hype it up.

Sony’s sound lead, Jeremie Voillot, took to LinkedIn to shout out the audio team within Insomniac Games, claiming it to be their best work yet. Considering how important audio is to the gaming experience, we’d hope to get some high-quality stuff. It would suck to make such a fantastic game only for the soundtrack and audio to be its one problem.

Notably, this is coming after Dolby Atmos support was added to PS5 systems, so we’d expect that Insomniac will likely use that to its advantage. In the meantime, before Spider-Man 2 hits the store, you can pick back up the previous Spider-Man game or its remaster to get back in the groove before Spidey swings back into action on October 20.

What do you think? Are you excited to hear what the sound design team has cooked up? Are you hyped for the game itself? Let us know below!

