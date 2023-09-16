Spider-Man 2 Offers Ray-Tracing Even At 60fps

Insomniac Games’ upcoming superhero venture, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, is only a little more than a month away, so it should come as no surprise that the team’s now touching on some of the technical aspects of this current-gen title. As with its previous entry, it’s looking to be a technical marvel in own rights with a variety of different graphical settings, including different FPS settings.

According to an interview with IGN, the game will come packaged with — like many other PS5 games — 30fps, 40fps, and 60fps. One thing, though, that isn’t as common is the fact that all of the settings feature ray-tracing. Director of Core Technology Mike Fitzgerald explained how Insomniac figured out how to bundle in ray-tracing as a “Performance Mode” feature.

“For this game we’re really able to deliver [ray tracing] as a baseline performance mode. There’s no mode of this game that has the ray tracing turned off, no need for it. We’ve really figured out how to deliver what we feel like is the right Spider-Man visuals and we want to make sure every player is seeing that.”

We already know this game is going to have phenomenal sound design. Makes us wonder how the Burbank studio will fare transcribing Wolverine.

