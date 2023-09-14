Wolverine Ramps Up Production

Marvel’s Wolverine appears to be ramping up production at Insomniac Games as Spider-Man 2’s release draws ever closer. It was a bold choice to reveal another superhero game back in 2021, only to let it fall into darkness for actual years.

Animator Tommy Mann revealed on X that not only is he excited for people to play the web-slinger’s latest romp, but also that he’s moved onto another Insomniac project — Wolverine. To be clear, we know next to nothing about what to expect, it’s hard to say whether it’ll be more linear with a strong story or what.

We’ll have to wait and see and hope for an update likely at the top of the year.

I can not wait for people to play #SpiderMan2PS5. Working on that game with so many amazing people was a lot of fun. However, today I get to start something new. #WolverinePS5🐺 — Tommy Mann (@Tommy_Toons) September 11, 2023

What do you think? How do you think Insomniac's gonna tackle the game?

