Wolverine

Wolverine Ramps Up Production

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger

Marvel’s Wolverine appears to be ramping up production at Insomniac Games as Spider-Man 2’s release draws ever closer. It was a bold choice to reveal another superhero game back in 2021, only to let it fall into darkness for actual years.

Animator Tommy Mann revealed on X that not only is he excited for people to play the web-slinger’s latest romp, but also that he’s moved onto another Insomniac project — Wolverine. To be clear, we know next to nothing about what to expect, it’s hard to say whether it’ll be more linear with a strong story or what.

We’ll have to wait and see and hope for an update likely at the top of the year.

What do you think? How do you think Insomniac’s gonna tackle the game? Let us know below!

 

About the Author: Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger

Gabriel’s the main news man and Managing Editor for PSX Extreme. He’s got half a decade of journalism experience and over a decade of PlayStation experience. Twitter

