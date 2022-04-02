Sony’s Working On More PlayStation Studios Acquisitions

Sony Interactive Entertainment president, Jim Ryan, has confirmed that Sony isn’t through with acquisitions just yet. As noticed by VGC, at a point during the PlayStation Podcast, the figurehead mentioned that they have more acquisitions planned to further beef up PlayStation Studios.

“We’re growing our studios organically and we’re growing through acquisition. We acquired five studios during the course of 2021, we’re in discussions with Bungie and we have more planned. This is getting us into a virtuous cycle where success begets success.”

The PlayStation Studios roster is growing quite fast. On top of their latest acquisition of Jade Raymond’s Haven Studios, Sony also nabbed Bluepoint Games, Housemarque, Nixxes Software, Firesprite, Valkyrie Entertainment, and of course, Bungie. While all this might seem frivolous and against their claims of being selective, all studios have had some sort of tie to Sony at some point with Haven Studios being almost an outlier.

Nonetheless, it seems PlayStation Studios is going to be going through even more growth in the — probably — near future.

