Bluepoint Games Joins PlayStation Studios Family

Bluepoint Games is probably most recognized for it’s recent Demon’s Souls remake on PS5. They’re also responsible for Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection (check out our review here) as well as Shadow of the Colossus on PS4 (check out our review here). Their take on remasters and remakes has dominated the industry as some of the best.

Marco Thrush of Bluepoint made the announcement in a PlayStation Blog post via PlayStation Studios head, Herman Hulst.

“PlayStation has such an iconic gaming catalog and for us there’s been nothing better than to bring some of gaming’s masterpieces to new players…”

Welcome to the PlayStation family, Bluepoint!

