Bungie Joins PlayStation Studios Family

Destiny 2 developer, Bungie, is now a part of the PlayStation Studios family. According to a recent PS blog post, the studio is slated to join as an independent multi-platform studio and publisher subsidiary. The post goes on to praise the studio’s live game service experience as a means to deliver on their own vision to their base.

“Bungie’s world-class expertise in multi-platform development and live game services will help us deliver on our vision of expanding PlayStation to hundreds of millions of gamers. Bungie is a great innovator and has developed incredible proprietary tools that will help PlayStation Studios achieve new heights under Hermen Hulst’s leadership.”

While this may sound like it will spell trouble for gamers on the other aisle, particularly those opting to concentrate their console gaming focus on the Xbox, this doesn’t to be Sony’s intentions. On the same blog post, Bungie’s CEO, Pete Parsons, assured fans the game will continue to be supported wherever the fans play the game.

“We remain in charge of our destiny. We will continue to independently publish and creatively develop our games. We will continue to drive one, unified Bungie community. Our games will continue to be where our community is, wherever they choose to play.”

Parsons goes on to explain that this new-found Sony-led support will most immediately change how often they seek to hire new talent. Needless to say, with the recent acquisition plans Microsoft has with Call of Duty developer, Activision and its subsidiaries, taking many well-known IPs and leaving their PlayStation futures up in the air, this is a kind of good piece of news.

