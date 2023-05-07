PS5 Sales Ahead Of Xbox Series X By Wide Margin

We know it’s like beating a dead horse to keep saying that the PS5 is outselling the Xbox Series X at this point. It’s been that way for a while now and has only exemplified further when the shortage ended earlier this year.

According to VGChartz (via Insider Gaming), the margin isn’t even slim. There’s a gap of over three million units between the PS5 and Series X.Now, the PS5 is still lagging behind the sales level of the PS4, but it has outside the previous-gen Xbox by a million units.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, the PS5 become the main console for UK console owners, sales have surged in European countries, briefly outsold the Switch in Japan, dubbed the fastest-selling console in US history, and more.

With the Microsoft-branded console selling a bit over 10 million, it isn’t like this is a truly “bad year” overall for them. But, with Sony continuing to churn out quality exclusives and even bringing those once exclusives to PC while Xbox falters with bad press, poorly optimized first-party titles, and bizarre business decisions like Redfall running at 30 FPS on Xbox platforms at launch, it isn’t too shocking just how much of a lead the PS5 sales have.

