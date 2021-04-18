PlayStation 5 Branded Fastest-Selling Console In US History

Despite a slight lack of dedicated games, the PlayStation 5 is off to a great start, even if not everyone has the chance to nab one just yet.

According to NPD Group (via ResetEra), the PS5, which has only been around since November, has already done wonders for Sony. Aside from its DualSense controller being the top-dog of accessories in terms of dollars, it’s also the fastest-selling console of all time in the US in terms of both dollars and units.

US NPD HW – PlayStation 5 is the fastest selling console in U.S. history in both unit and dollar sales (lifetime sales with five months on the market). — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) April 16, 2021

This development isn’t a surprise, Sony’s been hyping up the console so much that you’ll either find consoles drained from store shelves in a matter of a single hour by either truly dedicated fans or by scalpers looking to make a cool few hundred bucks.

What do you think? Are you hoping to get a PlayStation 5 in the near-ish future? Tell us below!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

