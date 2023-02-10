PlayStation Releases PSVR 2 Unboxing Video

PlayStation released a nearly 10-minute PSVR 2 unboxing video. The headset launches later this month.

The video features Product Manager Kei Yoneyama discussing the features, designs, and what to expect when opening up the box. She also goes into detail about ways to adjust the headset to be more comfortable.

Yoneyama also stressed how the headset is easier to set up than its precursor with us being able to “jump right into the world of virtual reality” whenever we want to play. With games like Horizon Call of the Mountain Beat Saber, Gran Turismo 7, No Man’s Sky, and more are all getting PSVR 2 versions, all of which will utilize the unique features of the headset and Sense Controllers, it certainly looks to be a good year for VR.

The PSVR 2 launches on February 22.

Watch The PSVR 2 Unboxing Video

