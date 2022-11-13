Free No Man’s Sky PSVR2 Update Release Date Revealed

No Man’s Sky (read our review) is apparently going to hit the PSVR2 on launch day. Previously, PS5 owners only knew of two launch titles heading to the next generation of console VR — Horizon: Call of the Mountain and a Quest 2’s Cities VR: Enhanced Edition port.

Now, Hello Games has confirmed to Eurogamer that its space faring adventure, which held VR compatibility since 2019, will be there for the launch of the PSVR2.

The developer hasn’t gone into details about the game’s update, but what we do know about the update is it will make use of the Sense controllers and immerse fans into the world like never before. Oh, and if you’re an existing Traveler, you won’t have to shell out any money to enjoy the upgrade, should you have a PS5 and PSVR2, that is.

No Man’s Sky coming to the PSVR2 is not new, we’ve known about that since June’s State of Play, but we now can chalk up three games coming to the VR accessory when it launches on February 22, 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

