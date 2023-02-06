PSVR 2 Sense Controllers Won’t Be Sold Separately

PSVR 2 Sense Controllers aren’t quite easily replaceable. Turns out Sony isn’t going to follow the same route they took with the original PSVR and selling the controllers independently from the headset.

Found buried in a recent FAQ post on the PlayStation Blog, Sony took the stance that the VR headset’s controllers aren’t going to be sold separately at this time. This isn’t quite saying they will never be sold on their own, but early adopters need to really be careful as this news means if you need new PSVR 2 Sense Controllers, you’ll need to buy a new unit.

The controllers will also have some limited functionality outside of the supported PSVR 2 titles. The only other use for them includes navigating the user interface and its media section. Even the most base bundle, which only comes with the headset, controllers, and headphones, costs a wallet-burning $549.99, it isn’t even like you can just sell the headset and headphones for any sort of profit since the buyer wouldn’t be too keen on purchasing the headset and headphones without a way to use it.

On the brighter side, adopters will have some good games to look forward to. Obviously, Gran Turismo 7 and Beat Saber are both entering the PSVR 2 launch lineup, but also Pavlov, Resident Evil Village VR Mode, Moss, Moss Book II, No Man’s Sky, and plenty more are taking the leap.

