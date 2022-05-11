PlayStation Releases PS3, Vita Security Firmware Update

Both the PS3 and PlayStation Vita are once again in the public eye as firmware updates rolled out for them earlier this week. These firmware updates were done to ramp up its security.

If players sign into an account on PS3 or Vita, you’ll have to go through two-factor authentication. They’ve also barred you from making new PSN accounts on either system.

These changes totally seem to be PlayStation trying to chip away at the long-since gone consoles. Last year in October, they barred users from using PayPal and credit/debit cards and earlier this year in March, they stopped letting people renew subscriptions on the consoles.

Infamously, PlayStation also tried to shutter the stores on both consoles, but reversed their decision thanks to mass public outcry. In May, they also stopped accepting games releasing on the Vita.

