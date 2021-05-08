PS Vita Store To Stop Releasing Games

While we felt like it was a big win for gamers and developers alike when Sony backtracked on shuttering the PS Vita and PS3 stores, there’s more to it. As it turns out, while the store won’t shutter, it will stop accepting game releases this summer.

This doesn’t come from an official source, but rather a developer who is also making the game for the Vita. This also means, even if the game were to release prior to the dev-side shut down, they couldn’t even update the game as that side of it will close, as well.

Sad news – it seems that the old deadlines for new digital releases on PSVita are still valid. That is, the store will continue to work for customers, but the games will stop coming out this summer😞 #VitaIsland #Vita2021 — Sometimes You 🎮📺🕹️ (@Pinkerator) May 6, 2021

This feels almost just as bad, people interested in developing for the PS Vita now have this roadblock they cannot overcome. It’s basically the same problem when devs were blindsided by the closure.

PSX Extreme has reached out the Sony and will update the article when or if we hear back.

What do you think? Does this feel like a kick to developers? Tell us below!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

