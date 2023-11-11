Menu Close
Grand Theft Auto 6 Teaser Post Breaks Records

Rockstar Games’ recent four-post thread on Twitter has left quite an impression, even without a proper trailer, artwork, or screenshot. Earlier this month, the New York dev bizarrely announced that it would drop Grand Theft Auto 6’s first trailer in early December.

As pointed out by PSLS, the single post within that four-post thread is sitting at over 1.5 million likes and makes history as the site’s most-liked gaming-related post.

We still aren’t certain about its release date, but prior reports indicate that it’s closer than many probably expect, with the game possibly out before March 2025. We know a year sounds like a long wait, but considering GTA 5 is still selling like crazy, we’re kind of glad it isn’t waiting for the previous entry to “fall off.”

What do you think? Are you hyped for the Grand Theft Auto 6 teaser? Let us know below!

