Take-Two

Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer In-Bound

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger

It’s been a when-will-they-when-won’t-they situation for Grand Theft Auto 6 — we knew it was in development, but Rockstar Games has been tight-lipped. Now, though, it’s since been confirmed that the studio’s planning on releasing the first trailer for the next GTA.

Rockstar said this directly on its Twitter, where it earmarks “early December.” That time frame is typically The Game Awards, so we anticipate that it will be a mid-show reveal or perhaps a last showcase. It’s also possible, though, that it could just randomly show up on the studio’s social media, as the studio does like to do its own thing.

Granted, the announcement of what will no doubt be the studio’s biggest reveal does seem more at home during TGA than just on Twitter. But we’ll see.

What do you think? Do you think this trailer will be anything substantial, or will it just be another Elder Scrolls 6? Confirming that it’s being worked on but nothing more? Let us know below!

