Grand Theft Auto 5 Still Sells Like Hotcakes

We’re finally going to get a glimpse of what’s next for the Grand Theft Auto franchise after the immense success of Grand Theft Auto 5, but even so, it’s still selling like hotcakes. The game’s been out since 2013 and has more or less defined a generation of gamers.

Rockstar Games parent Take-Two Interactive shared sales records of its major IPs, showing that the controversial franchise’s “most recent” entry is still selling over 100 million units a year. According to the quarterly fiscal presentation, GTA 5 alone has sold over 190 million copies this year, which is actually a boost from previous reports back in August.

Overall, Grand Theft Auto 5 has sold around 410 million units. Meanwhile, its western counterpart, Red Dead Redemption, stands at 81 million total units sold. If the momentum keeps up — and we imagine it will — it’s very possible that the crime and yoga sim could sell over 420 million by the time GTA’s next entry hits the market.

