Destiny 2 Underperformance Led To The Layoffs, Report Claims

It seems interest in Destiny 2 is at an all-time low, and that disinterest was the nail in the coffin for Monday’s bout of layoffs at Bungie. Fellow PlayStation Studios developers have faced recent shakeups, including Naughty Dog, Media Molecule, and Visual Arts Group.

A report from IGN claims an internal town hall meeting occurred where CEO Pete Parsons told employees that the company “kept the right people” to work on Destiny 2. Meanwhile, he also clarified that the game’s underperformance over the last year and lackluster pre-orders for its DLC, The Final Shape, are what led to around 100 staffers getting the boot.

Once again, this makes Parsons’ post on social media look in even worse taste if that was possible. While originally some could guess that it was Sony who wanted cost-cutting to go up at the multiplat dev, a recent report indicates otherwise, and this is just the nail in the coffin.

