PlayStation Visual Arts Group Faces More Layoffs

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 0 Comments

More layoffs are in-bound at PlayStation’s Visual Arts Group, following a bout of layoffs earlier this year at The Last of Us Part 1 studio. Considering the trend, we’re more layoffs are coming. After all, other first-party studios have suffered layoffs, like Naughty Dog and, most recently, Media Molecule.

According to former Senior Level Designer Daniel Bellemare on LinkedIn (via VGC), his employment was cut due to a bout of layoffs. Matt Barney, another former employee, wished PlayStation and Sony farewell, saying “it’s been real.” Other former staffers have also noted their availability, though, it’s unclear if this is due to their contract expiring or not or if it’s because of the layoffs we’re hearing so much about.

What do you think? Is Sony just looking to cut jobs, or do you think some of these newly unemployed contractors are just between contracts? Let us know below!

