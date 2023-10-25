Media Molecule Undergoes Round Of Layoffs

LittleBigPlanet and Dreams maker, Media Molecule, has undergone a substantial round of layoffs, reportedly impacting between 15 to 20% of its staff. This shouldn’t surprise us, considering how many studios have begun starting to trim away its employees ranging from Crystal Dynamics, Team17, Naughty Dog, Striking Distance, and more.

Reports flooded in before the first-party PlayStation studio stepped in on Twitter, announcing that it had begun consultation after making the “tough decision” to slash jobs. At this time, though, it didn’t publicly state how many jobs were cut.

As for Dreams support, while no new content will be added, this doesn’t change that players can still play and create projects provided it’s within the 5GB storage limit.

A message from Media Molecule. pic.twitter.com/tV4ZNkdgAF — Media Molecule (@mediamolecule) October 24, 2023

