Bungie Hit With Round Of Layoffs

In the concerning trend of big studios slashing jobs, PlayStation Studios’ Bungie is the latest in the laundry list of first and third-parties axing positions. The Destiny 2 dev joins the ranks of Naughty Dog, Visual Arts Group, Media Molecule, Crystal Dynamics, Team17, potentially Telltale Games, and a whole slew of other major devs.

Former Community Manager Liana Ruppert broke the expected news on Twitter, expressing how anxiety-inducing working in the AAA game space is right now. Later in the thread, she notes that her “heart is breaking” and that she is looking for new opportunities within the space.

Similarly, other Bungie employees have stepped up to confirm their firing. At this point, Bungie and Sony have kept silent about the recent layoffs.

Well… my heart is breaking for all affected I am now looking for opportunities. I have 21 years of games industry experience in media, production, and community management. I'm processing,I'm so heartbroken. I don't know what to do from here… this was my home. I feel so lost — Liana Ruppert (@DirtyEffinHippy) October 30, 2023

