Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Launching This December

CD Projekt Red has announced it’ll release an Ultimate Edition of Cyberpunk 2077 on December 5, 2023. The Ultimate edition will be released digitally and physically (the first physical release the game will have on next-gen consoles) across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, as said on the Cyberpunk 2077 blog, will include the original Cyberpunk 2077 that featured Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand and the latest award-winning spy-thriller expansion Phantom Liberty that stars Idris Elba as sleeper agent Solomon Reed.

On top of that, the game will ship with all released updates including the huge 2.0 update, that further helped remedy the problems that plagued Cyberpunk 2077 on its launch, which saw PlayStation remove it from the storefront.

Big news… Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition arrives on December 5th in digital AND physical form for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC!



Experience the original #Cyberpunk2077 story as well as a new spy-thriller adventure in the #PhantomLiberty expansion in one package. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IOBPCdTXFU — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) November 21, 2023

