Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 And Phantom Liberty Are The Game’s “Last Big Updates”

It has been an exciting time for Cyberpunk 2077 fans. In the last two weeks, CD Projekt Red has released the eagerly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 2.0, which came with a huge overhaul to many of the game’s core systems, shortly followed by the release of its sole expansion, Phantom Liberty, the following week.

There are still some bugs and issues in the game, which will be addressed through minor updates, but Game Director Gabe Amatangelo told PC Gamer in an interview that Cyberpunk 2.0 and the Phantom Liberty expansion will be the game’s last “big updates,” and their attention will now shift to other projects, which includes its sequel.

“2.0 and Phantom Liberty are the last big updates. We’ll do a little something more, but those are the last big ones. Then it’s Cyberpunk 2. Or “Orion,” I should say, whatever we end up naming it.”

This will wrap-up close to a decade of development on this title and will surely feel like a fresh start for CD Projekt Red. What do you think? Are you excited for the next release from CD Projekt Red? Let us know below!

