Cyberpunk 2077 Pulled From PlayStation Store – Refunds Everyone

Missed out on buying your digital edition of Cyberpunk 2077 on the PS4 or PS5? Well, now you won’t be able to, at least not for a while. On December 17, Sony has officially pulled CD Projekt Red’s latest title for sale on the PlayStation Store. And if that’s not bad enough, they’re even offering everyone a full refund of the game.

Yikes.

As mentioned on the official PlayStation website:

“SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice.”

There’s no information on when Cyberpunk will make its way back to the PS Store, though considering how broken the game was at launch, we’d wager it won’t be making a return until 2021.

Here’s the full statement from Sony.



"Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund. Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution."

