Idris Elba Makes Surprise Appearance At Phantom Liberty Party

Fans of Cyberpunk 2077 gathered in London last night for the final stop of CD Projekt Red’s Phantom Liberty Tour to celebrate the upcoming release of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. People in attendance were treated to a big surprise as the star of the DLC, Idris Elba, made an unexpected appearance. He began by thanking the fans before being interrupted by the cheering crowd in the middle of it.

“I certainly want to thank the fans, the guys that play this game – you lot. If it wasn’t for you, we wouldn’t be up here… and the last person I want to thank is Keanu Reeves.”

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is releases on September 26. Watch Idris Elba in the latest trailer here:

Would you be excited if Idris Elba made a surprise appearance at one of your parties? Are you planning on playing Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty? Let us know below!

