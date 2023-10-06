Telltale Games Supposedly Lays Off “Most”

Telltale Games has allegedly laid off most of its team last month, with the status of The Wolf Among Us 2 sealed behind an NDA. So many studios, as of late, have dropped parts of its team en masse. Team17, Crystal Dynamics, Mediatonic, Naughty Dog, Creative Assembly, Striking Distance, and more have all laid sizable portions of its team off.

Former artist Jonah Huang revealed he was among those who were laid off. On Twitter, he laid everything out, stating that he did agree not to damage the company as part of his severance package, but he is allowed to tell people he doesn’t work for Telltale anymore.

He explained that he re-joined Telltale after the whole ownership change and that he re-joined because he liked The Wolf Among Us.

This is a sore subject, but I feel it necessary to add to the gaming layoff news: Telltale laid most of us off early September. Status of TWAU2, I can't say (NDA).



Now, I focus on what matters to me—my own game, and the following words:



Games industry, we must UNIONIZE.



1/5 — jjonahjonahson (@jjonahjonahson) October 5, 2023

