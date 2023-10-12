Team17 Job Cuts Could Be As Much As A Third Of The Dev

As much as one-third of the publisher has been affected by recent job cuts at Words publisher Team17. This latest info comes after the Overcooked 2 developer slashed positions in the QA department last week.

Eurogamer reports that the British developer-publisher is poised to slash 91 jobs, which is about one-third of its staff. This time, it isn’t as targeted, either. Marketing, HR, IT, usability, and customer service are all affected departments.

From the looks of it, development partners are not pleased, either, as one developer allegedly only found out the team it was working with wasn’t part of the company after finding a “looking for work” post on LinkedIn.

