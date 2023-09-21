Crystal Dynamics Hit With Wave Of Layoffs After Remaining Unaffected For Months

Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics has been lucky enough to stave off layoffs occurring all around it… until now. Under the ownership of Embracer Group, which has been culling a lot of its talent as of late, has confirmed that it laid off 10 employees — nine in the brand/marketing department and one in IT.

Initially, former employees at the studio shared on social media that they’d been laid off. Crystal Dynamics has since made a statement on Twitter confirming the layoffs. It resulted from an internal restructuring aligning with current business needs. It also encourages other studios to share open positions within these fields.

These layoffs aren’t surprising, as Embracer seems to be hellbent on tanking its business and community. It’s already shuttered Volition, a studio that’s been around for over 30 years, as well as seemingly wanting to sell off Gearbox.

