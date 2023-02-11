Alan Wake 2 Now Playable From “Start To Finish”

Remedy Entertainment’s given a bit of an update on the development of Alan Wake 2. Turns out, it’s reached the state where people can play the game from “start to finish,” though that doesn’t mean it will release soon.

Remedy CEO Tero Virtala discussed the game’s status during its recent financial results (via VGC), retaining that development is “going well.” He commented how the team will soon have all elements in place and afterward will move on to the polishing phase.

“Alan Wake 2 is in full production. The game will soon have all content in place, and it is playable from start to finish. We will then move onto polishing the experience. Alan Wake is a unique brand that holds high value for the company today.”

He also addressed the fact Alan Wake Remastered hasn’t generated any royalties for the studio while stirring up hope that Alan Wake 2 will sort all that out and increase sales of the remaster.

“Alan Wake Remastered has not yet generated royalties. However, we expect the sales to increase as the release of Alan Wake 2 becomes imminent and fans and new players want to experience the original story on new generation consoles.”

The first official sign of a sequel to the 2010 thriller was during 2021’s The Game Awards. It would then go a touch dark as creative director Sam Lake doesn’t want to pull people out of the team to make some sort of showcase.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

