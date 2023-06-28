Spider-Man 2

The Heroes of Gaming: The Best Superhero Video Games of All Time

In the broader video game genre, where animation knows no boundaries, superheroes have captured the hearts and minds of gamers around the world. From iconic masked villains with incredible powers to unique transformations, superheroes crossed the pages of comic books ...
Play Your Pasta

So PlayStation And A Pasta Brand Teamed Up

PlayStation's teamed up with Pasta Garofalo, a pasta maker since 1789 in a new campaign ...
Alan Wake Remastered

Stephen King Sold Alan Wake Opening Quote For $1

Kicking off the original Alan Wake was a quote from famed horror novelist Stephen King. The quote, apparently, was sold to Remedy Entertainment for a meager $1 ...
Days Gone 2

Weird New Promo Leads To Calls For Days Gone 2

Fans call for Days Gone 2 after new Days Gone-themed PlayStation Playmaker promo dropped ...
Mortal Kombat 1, Injustice 3

Injustice 3 Isn’t Out Of The Picture

Injustice 3 isn't out of the realm of possibility, they just wanted to do another Mortal Kombat game on the new engine ...
Final Fantasy 9

Final Fantasy 9 Remake “Real And Happening,” Says Insider

More insiders are weighing in on a potentially more traditional Final Fantasy 9 remake ...
Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy 16 Pre-Orders Lags Behind Precursor

Square Enix isn't having a very good time right now as Final Fantasy 16 pre-order sales are lagging behind FF 15's ...
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Development “Progressing Smoothly”

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's development is apparently progressing smoothly and Square Enix are now trying to hammer out a proper release date ...
Grand Theft Auto V

GTA 5 Sprint Controls Fixed After A Decade

Grand Theft Auto V -- or at least its Online component -- will soon allow players to hold to sprint ...
Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Multiplayer’s Off The Table For Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Creative Director Bryan Intihar has squashed the recent co-op rumor plaguing Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ...
Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16 Demo Pops Up On PlayStation Store

Those who pre-ordered Final Fantasy 16 seem to have access to its demo ahead of the two-week mark ...
Project Q, Qualcomm

Qualcomm Open To Working With Sony On Handheld Device

Semiconductor maker Qualcomm is open to working with Sony on a handheld device amid Project Q's announcement ...
