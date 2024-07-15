Phasmophobia Hits PS5 This Year

After a bout of of delays and troubled development, Kinetic Games’ Phasmophobia is heading to PS5, with PSVR 2 support, later this this year. The game was previously pushing its release window due to a fire.

Revealed on the game’s Steam page, Kinetic announced that it’s heading out this year. The team has yet to hammer down a real release date. We just know it will be during its in-game Halloween event, so we assume sometime in October.

The co-op spectral survival game will come bundled in with VR support, so if you have the praised yet undersold and frankly under-supported PSVR 2, you’re in luck. The game has revealed its price, earmarked at $19.99. It’s also worth noting this isn’t a console exclusive price change, it will affect those on PC, as well.

