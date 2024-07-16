A Closer Look at the PS5 Slim: The Console That Got It Right

The PS5 is one of the greatest video game consoles in the current generation because it is powerful and has so many games from both first-party and other developers. It’s also easily one of the largest and heaviest systems of its type ever sold — as anyone with one can readily tell you. Fortunately, in recent times the PS5 Slim has replaced the monster. I am sure you can guess that the PS5 Slim is less wide and lighter in its weight compared to a regular PS5. It is still large though more manageable in terms of being stored in a computer. The redesigned console is also easier to modularize so it can easily fit a new SSD drive and it is so easy to remove the faceplates. You can even add and remove optical discs as well as the bay for the optical disc drive. The system does not become as unstable as before if it is stood vertically; however, it is necessary to purchase an additional $30 stand for enhanced stability. But more storage is also present in the PS5 Slim. Apart from the new look, the PS5 Slim has the same excellent performance, well-organized interface, and a fantastic collection of games like the initial PS5. You don’t have to get a new system if you own a PS5 because the new system is essentially functionally identical. However, if the decision to become a member of the Playstation family has been hanging by a thread, then you should opt for the slim one since the best PS5 games awaits you. In this review let us take our time to look at some of the significant differences that the PS5 Slim comes with.

Specs

The PS5 Slim comes in two editions: the Standard Edition and the Digital Edition. Both editions also provide a custom AMD Zen 2 Processor with the Facility of 8 cores and 16 threads at a Speed of 3.5GHz and the AMD RDNA 2 GPU of 10.3 Teraflops at 2.23 GHz. Both of them have also incorporated 16GB GDDR6 RAM and 1TB SSD as the storage drive. Standard Edition comes with a 4K Blu-ray disc drive which has the capacity to store as much as 100GB for every disc, but if you want the disc drive to come with Digital Edition, it is an optional component. Both consoles support 4K video output at 120Hz and include ports for modern connectivity: , there are 2 x USB Type C on the front, and on the rear there are 2 x USB-A, 1 x Ethernet and 1 x HDMI. Networking options include Gigabit Ethernet and Wi-Fi 6 for high-speed unlimited access to the networks. In general, it is worth pointing out that the performance of both versions indicated as Standard or Digital Edition is truly remarkable and the availability of the elaborate functionalities is beyond doubt.

Price

The PS5 Slim version which also has the 4K Blu-ray disc drive is priced at $499. The console also comes bundled with either Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 or even Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for the same amount of money. The PS5 Slim Digital Edition will set you back $449 and this system does not have set bundling at present. In case you decide to place the system horizontally, more specifically on its side, there are two see-through plastic legs in the box. Sadly, the new vertical stand as is discussed here and compatible with the older PS5 at the same time is available for an additional price of $30. Talking of add-ons, an optical disc drive for the Digital Edition of the console is offered at $80, which takes the price of this version of the console to $30 more than the console with a disc-drive.

Design

Unfortunately, the PS5 not only remains too large of an object but even has an aggressive hourglass hue which makes me want to keep it out of sight. I wouldn’t describe the design on the PS5 Slim as aesthetic because it is barely different in shape and size. Its slim design, also, is not as gaudy as the former — and, moreover, it’s more fitting to hide behind a TV. It has four plates rather than two; two lay on the bottom of the screen and two up on its top. This separation occurs in a way that forms discontinuity on its own skin. The faceplates and the black body are also extremely glossy and here I had no complaints – in fact, I rather appreciated it.

The new device is actually slim, but it does offer players a large variety of ports on the newly PS5. On the front of the system, there’s two USB-C ports and a white eject button right next to the disc drive. The latter is rather peculiar because the PS5 has black power and eject buttons on its face, located depressingly close to one another — which is nowhere near ideal. At the back of the case there are two USB-A slots and one Ethernet slot. I guess I would have liked to have a USB-A port on the front for my wired peripherals but this is a small issue.

The PS5 Slim system is relatively thicker on the side identified as the ‘bottom’ to accommodate for the disc drive. If you wish to oppose the system horizontally, then you can fix it using the transparent feet that are accompanied with it. The little legs might look stupid but they serve quite a good purpose of maintaining the Slim look of the PS5. This is I consider to be my preferred orientation for the PS5 Slim. As for the option for using the monitor vertically, I have not received the vertical stand together with my review unit, so I cannot discuss it. However, now it’s actually wiser to place the PS5 vertically since the bottom which lies flat on the table is not that curved as on the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. However, especially considering the price of the system, it would have been even better if the stand with the vertical orientation was included in the package.

Modularity

Thus, like the old PS5, you replace this device’s SSD. In addition to that, you can also take out the disc drive from the excessive PS5 Slim as well. If you purchase the Digital Edition there is an extra $80 disk drive that is attachable. Getting the faceplate covering the SSD on the Slim version of PS5 is slightly easier than on the previous version of this console. That’s why one can easily screw off a small faceplate instead of a big one as is required by the traditional lamps. If you want to disassemble an SSD, then you will have to use a screwdriver to unscrew the screws used to secure the SSD but other than that it is very easy.

For instance, eradicating the optical disc drive is also easy because it is simply screwed in and held by clips such that one only has to twist and pull gently. That’s good for you, probably, but I don’t really understand the point of removing the optical disc drive. For the most part, the only version that is a little lighter is the PS5 Slim without disc drives. And since the faceplate is intended to contain an optical drive, there is a centrally positioned hole in the case where the access point was before.

Performance

The only anticipated upgrade that has been introduced is the one dealing with the storage capacity of the PS5 Slim, which is now a bit higher, 1TB SSD. This console also has 16 GDDR6 GB memory and utilizes the AMD Ryzen Zen 2 CPU. Since the internals are identical, that means you are limited to Wi-Fi 6 instead of the more advanced Wi-Fi 6E orWi-Fi 7 standards.

Titles such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Street Fighter 6 all play exceptionally well on the PS5 Slim. During my time testing the unit, we get the same insanely fast reaction and loading time as in the previous console. As with other games on the PS5, these titles have performance modes that prefer faster frames per second over resolution. This is the kind of gameplay that I like since almost all movement, and everything is silky smooth. Besides this, if you are a gambling terminal aficionado, you will be glad to know that there are a multitude of online casino games that can be launched on this console, including The Four Kings Casino and Slots, Pure Hold’em, Poker Club, Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 5 Diamond Casino & Resort, and Texas Cheat ‘Em. Here are some things you can do on this console besides gaming: watch the latest movies and shows, play DVDs and Blu-ray discs, listen to music and news, browse the Web, discuss games with partners and teammates in Party Chats, and call friends on your phone.

Overall, if you were satisfied with the performance of the PS5, the PS5 Slim should not let you down. It is still a very strong console to this day.

Verdict

The PS5 Slim is the Sony console that should have been released right at the start of this current generation. Thus I do not think that overall design is impressive, but in terms of size it is much better now. Apart from the new design, this is still the best phenomenal system that it has ever been; with a focus on speedy performance, ray tracing, and tons of marvelous games. More storage is nice and the new system is more modular even though I have to pay extra for the Digital Edition. Nitpicks aside, the PS5 Slim is an improvement of the already great console that Sony released last year. Still, the current PS5 owners do not need to consult the system because it is already out in the market. But if you have not upgraded to PlayStation 5 or you are still using PlayStation 4, then the PS5 Slim should be your ultimate gaming console.

