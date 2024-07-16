Concord May Include PvE

It appears that Concord may include a PvE mode, giving it at least a little leg up to its competition. This was discovered during the ongoing closed beta ahead of its open beta for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

GamingBolt reports that a number of staffers were credited to have worked on PvE, which developer Firewalk Studios hasn’t confirmed yet nor was introduced during the closed beta. Considering the dev has yet to unveil any other mode than PvP, we’re not sure if this might be a mode down the line or if it’s going to be introduced during its August 23 release.

Teased last year, Concord has faced a fair bit of backlash since given more spotlight during the last State of Play. Understandably, people didn’t care for the game as it felt too much like an Overwatch clone with not enough to make an impact or stand out.

