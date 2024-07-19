Indie Horror, The Mortuary Assistant, Hits PS5 Next Month

After releasing on the PC and Nintendo Switch, developer DarkStone Digital and publisher Dread XP are prepping to bring the indie horror hit, The Mortuary Assistant, to PlayStation next month. We shouldn’t be surprised as this was teased earlier this year.

Billed as the “Definitive Edition,” this new version of the game will both introduce a new audience to the game and improve it with new performance settings. It also introduces more content, too, like new scares and bodies to embalm. It even will introduce a much less stressful mode that strips it of the “horror” elements so players can strictly focus on doing their job.

If you already own it on PC or Switch, it will come as a free update when the new version releases on August 2.

