PlayStation Stars Appears To Be Starting To Rollout In NA

After a month-long PlayStation Stars outage, it appears the service is now back in operation for some users in North America after a short stint of regional phase rollouts. It’s unclear what caused this outage, whether it was a malicious hack or some sort of technical issue.

Reddit users say some PS Stars functionality has returned to North America, with some users able to access it after updating the PS App. PSX Extreme (specifically me in Alaska) is still unable to access Stars, so we can’t confirm anything.

PlayStation Stars, the little-known loyalty program launched by Sony back in 2022, suffered a massive outage for most of June. Considering this was smack dab during Days of Play, Sony has had to subsidize the PS Stars rewards with Astro Bot avatars.

