Welp, The Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer Just Dropped

Just like Rockstar Games promised, Grand Theft Auto 6 saw its first trailer drop earlier today, and as expected, it’s mostly a sizzler to give us a little atmosphere about what to expect as we head forth into the next entry.

Rockstar dropped the new trailer on YouTube, confirming reports of a female protagonist named Lucia. It’s also clear that we’re heading back to Vice City in all its sinful, Florida-man-inspired glory. While we don’t know anything about the game’s overall story, we’re sure like all other GTAs, Rockstar has quite a banger in its hands.

The most notable thing, though, the game’s closer than we thought it would be, releasing sometime in 2025.

What do you think? Are you hyped about GTA 6? Let us know below!