Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer Drops This Week

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 0 Comments

Most people anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 to be announced at The Game Awards on December 7, but apparently not, with Rockstar Games planning on a day before. This reveal comes after last month when the studio announced nonchalantly that it would be dropping the first trailer in December, but lacked any time or date at the time.

“Trailer 1” of GTA 6 , however, was unveiled on December 5 at 9 AM EST/6 AM PST. Outside of that little info dump, nothing else is in the post.

This has been a long time coming, as fans have been begging for the next entry in the GTA series for years now. It isn’t clear what the trailer will show, but if we had to guess, it’ll largely be a core concept trailer featuring the main protagonist and a brief glimpse at the city we have to explore.

What do you think? Are you excited about GTA 6? Let us know below!

