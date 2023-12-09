Menu Close

Twisted Metal Show Renewed For Second Season

Peacock’s television adaptation of Twisted Metal has proven itself successful enough for a second season, joining the ranks of the award-winning The Last of Us show, which has a second season on the way. Yes, Anthony Mackie will continue to don the clown getup.

Amid all the game reveals, right before unveiling The Game Awards’ Best Ongoing award, Mackie himself confirmed that the Sweet Tooth is returning to terrorize Peacock again with a second season. Details are space, with no release date or story beats in sight.

Considering the wide acclaim the show received, it’s gonna be hard to top its precursor.

What do you think? Are you excited about Season 2? Let us know below!

