Cyberpunk 2077 Wins Best Ongoing

Amid the contenders of Fortnite, Final Fantasy 14, Apex Legends, and Genshin Impact, the outlier took the award home — Cyberpunk 2077.

As announced during The Game Awards earlier today, CDPR won Best Ongoing. Some point out that it shouldn’t have won as it’s actually done — no more major content updates are planned as the studio moves onto the game’s sequel and its next Witcher entry.

It is an inspirational story of just how far the game has come from being an unplayable mess on console, leading to Sony breaking its own policies to now.

What do you think? Are you happy for the Polish dev? Let us know below!